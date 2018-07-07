Jurors sentence Las Vegas man to death in 2 killings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury has sentenced a 63-year-old Las Vegas man to death for the 2013 killings of his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that jurors took just over an hour Friday to decide on the death sentence for Keith Barlow in the shooting deaths of 37-year-old Danielle Woods and 40-year-old Donnie Cobb.

Defense attorney Alzora Jackson told jurors during closing arguments that Barlow had many difficulties in his life, and she unsuccessfully sought a sentence of life without parole.

Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo urged jurors to choose capital punishment and cited a history of domestic violence against Woods dating back to 1997.

DiGiacomo after the sentencing expressed gratitude that jurors decided that Barlow "had done enough in his life to earn him the ultimate punishment."