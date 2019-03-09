Jurors find Watkins, son guilty in fraud trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A jury has found an Alabama attorney and his son guilty of defrauding investors and a bank out of millions of dollars.

News outlets report Donald Watkins Sr. was convicted Friday of bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy after more than a day of deliberation. His son, Donald Watkins Jr., was found guilty of conspiracy and wire fraud.

The pair each faced seven counts of wire fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud relating to a conspiracy the government claims lasted for nearly a decade.

Watkins Sr. says he "respects the system" but he plans to appeal.

U.S. Chief District Judge Karon O. Bowdre set sentencing or July 16.