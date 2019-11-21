Jurors deliberating in shotgun killing trial in Manie

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A jury is set to resume deliberations in the trial of a man who killed his wife with a shotgun blast in Windham, Maine.

Noah Gaston told investigators he thought he was firing at an intruder, but prosecutors said he intended to kill Alicia Gaston, or at least acted recklessly.

The jury is weighing whether to convict Gaston of manslaughter or murder, or neither. Jurors deliberated for several hours Wednesday after attorneys delivered closing arguments, and were expected to resume their work Thursday morning.

The defense contends doesn’t dispute that Gaston shot his wife but contends he thought the person climbing the stairs toward him was an intruder.

Gaston, who did not testify during the trial, has been held at the Cumberland County Jail since his arrest in January 2016.