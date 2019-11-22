June retrial set for NY doctor charged with killing his wife

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York doctor charged with killing his wife is set for a June retrial after his murder conviction was overturned.

Robert Neulander’s new trial date was set Friday.

Leslie Neulander died in 2012, as the couple was divorcing but still sharing a mansion in suburban Syracuse. Her husband was a prominent local obstetrician-gynecologist.

He told investigators she slipped in the shower. Her death was initially ruled an accident. Authorities later argued he killed her in a fit of rage.

Robert Neulander was convicted in 2015.

The verdict was overturned because a juror had exchanged numerous texts with friends and relatives about the trial while it was ongoing, and deleted some messages once the court started asking questions.

One text from the juror’s father read, "Make sure he's guilty!"