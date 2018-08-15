Judge won't lower bond for Kansas woman facing retrial

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman facing a retrial in a double-homicide case will not be released on lower bond.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a Shawnee County judge on Tuesday rejected 58-year-old Dana Chandler's request that her bond be lowered from $1 million to $100,000.

Chandler is charged with first-degree murder in the 2002 slayings of her ex-husband, Michael Sisco, and his fiancee, Karen Harkness in their Topeka home.

The Kansas Supreme Court in April vacated Chandler's 2012 conviction in the deaths, citing prosecutorial misconduct in the first trial. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced in May that he would retry Chandler. A tentative trial date was set for Oct. 1.

