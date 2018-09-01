Judge upholds former carnival worker's sex abuse conviction

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming judge has upheld a former carnival worker's conviction for sexually assaulting a child.

Joshua Winters had challenged the conviction, arguing that the public defender who represented him at trial was ineffective.

The Casper Star Tribune reports that Judge Thomas Sullins disagreed, writing that the attorney's decisions could be considered sound trial strategy.

Prosecutors said Winters lured a 5-year-old boy away from a Wyoming bowling alley in July 2016 then molested him.

A jury in 2017 found Winters guilty of aggravated kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Winters, who is 35, was sentenced to serve 80 to 115 years in prison.