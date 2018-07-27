Judge tosses 2 of 4 conviction counts against accused spy

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out two of four counts of conviction against a former CIA officer found guilty of spying for China.

They were dismissed Thursday by Judge T.S. Ellis III on a technicality: Ellis ruled prosecutors failed to prove the accused, Kevin Mallory, actually transmitted any sensitive information while inside the Eastern District of Virginia.

Without such proof, Ellis said prosecutors lacked venue to charge him in Alexandria.

Two other counts against Mallory remain intact. He still faces a potential life term when sentenced in September, though it's unclear how the dismissals will affect his sentencing guidelines.

Prosecutors had argued that the late hour at which Mallory sent the documents from a mobile phone made it likely he did so from his Leesburg, Virginia home.