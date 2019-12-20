Judge seeks more answers from FBI related to surveillance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The presiding judge of a secretive national security court directed the Justice Department to identify all cases before it that involved an FBI lawyer accused of altering an email related to the surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser, according to an order unsealed Friday.

The order from Judge Rosemary Collyer also asks the department to describe what steps it has taken to ensure the accuracy of any filings in those cases, and whether the attorney has been referred for any disciplinary action.

The order is signed Dec. 5, four days before the public release of a Justice Department inspector general report that harshly criticized the FBI for withholding key information in its applications to wiretap former campaign adviser Carter Page.

In a separate order made public this week, Collyer, the presiding judge of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, directed the FBI to report by Jan. 10 how it plans to fix the problems identified in Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report. The FBI has said that it plans to work with the Justice Department and the court to fix the issues.

The order that was declassified on Friday concerns an FBI lawyer, who has since resigned. He was accused in the report of altering an email to hide the fact that Page was a source for another government agency. Horowitz has said the attorney has been referred for possible criminal prosecution.