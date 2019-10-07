Judge revokes bond of ex-professor accused of sex crime

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A judge has revoked the bond for a former professor who is appealing his convicted on child sex crimes and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A jury convicted 61-year-old Mark Fugler on June 6 but he was free on $200,000 while appealing his case.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Judge R. Michael Hutcheson's order revoking the bond was filed Monday.

The ex-Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University professor had been ordered to register as a sex offender and wear a GPS monitor.

Republican state Rep. Tom Leek and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood criticized the judge's decision to let Fugler remain free.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the family of the young victim and the jury foreman also criticized Judge R. Michael Hutcheson's decision to let Fugler remain free.