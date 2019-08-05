Judge rejects Weinstein appeal over sex trafficking charge

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has rejected Harvey Weinstein's effort to get a federal appeals court to quickly decide whether sex trafficking claims can legally be brought against him.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan ruled Monday.

She refused to let Weinstein's lawyers immediately appeal a ruling saying he could be sued using laws prohibiting sex trafficking. The written decision was consistent with rulings by other judges on the issue.

The ruling pertained to a civil lawsuit filed in fall 2017 by actress Kadian Noble. She alleged Weinstein molested her after encouraging her to meet him in a Cannes, France, hotel room in 2014 to watch her demo reel.

Weinstein denies wrongdoing and has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. Scores of women have accused the movie mogul of sexual misconduct.