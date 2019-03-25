Judge orders Hawaii man to avoid Pepsi while on probation

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A judge has ordered a Hawaii man to refrain from drinking his favorite soda as part of his probation.

The Maui News reported Saturday that Second Circuit Judge Rhonda Loo imposed the soft drink restriction Friday while sentencing 21-year-old Christopher Montilliano Jr.

Montilliano pleaded no contest to unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and driving without a license.

Police say he was arrested June 12 in Wailuku on Maui and charged with stealing a 1990 Honda Accord from a Texaco station.

The newspaper says the judge told Montilliano that because he lied to police about taking the car to buy soda rather than acknowledging he stole the vehicle, she ordered him not to drink Pepsi for four years in addition to 100 hours of community service and a $100 fine.

