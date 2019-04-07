Judge miffed by defendant's casual clothing delays hearing

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana judge was so miffed that a defendant dressed down for a court hearing she postponed it and told him to dress nicer next time.

Former Lake County councilman Jamal Washington is seeking a special judge in a domestic battery case.

But when the 45-year-old showed up Thursday before Judge Diane Boswell, she wasn't happy that he was wearing a white-knit velour sweater and jeans.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Boswell told Washington he should have known that he needed to wear a collared shirt to the hearing.

She moved the hearing to Tuesday and told Washington that "we're going to give you another day."

Washington faces confinement, domestic battery and other charges in connection with his alleged attack on a Gary city councilwoman.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com