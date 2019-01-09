Judge issues arrest warrant for man accused in GoFundMe scam

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A judge has issued an arrest warrant for a homeless veteran from Philadelphia accused in a GoFundMe scheme with a New Jersey couple after the man failed to show up to a scheduled court appearance.

Johnny Bobbitt was due in a New Jersey court Tuesday to face charges that he violated court-ordered conditions that allowed for his release from jail while awaiting trial.

Bobbitt's lawyer John Keesler says he spoke with his client Friday and expected him to appear in court.

Prosecutors say the 35-year-old conspired with Katelyn McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D'Amico to concoct a story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20.

They raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

GoFundMe says it has refunded everyone who contributed to the campaign.