Judge dismisses lawsuit over innocent teen's arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that white Kansas City police officers wrongfully arrested a black 15-year-old and then allowed him to spend three weeks in juvenile detention despite possessing proof of his innocence.

The Kansas City Star reports that the family's attorney, Arthur Benson, says he plans to appeal a federal judge's ruling that the officers were entitled to "qualified immunity." It protects government officials from being sued unless there's a clear violation of constitutional rights.

Sherri James sued over the 2016 arrest of her son, Tyree Bell. He was taken into custody more than a mile away from where three teens were spotted brandishing a gun. He had dreadlocks, like one of the suspects, but was much taller.

He was freed after a detective viewed dashcam video.

___

