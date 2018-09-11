Judge denies recusal request in officer's trial in slaying

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has denied a defense request to recuse himself from the homicide trial of a Pennsylvania police officer charged in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager fleeing a traffic stop.

Defense attorney Patrick Thomassey cited comments by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani on PCNC-TV's NightTalk two days after the June shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr.

Thomassey, who represents 30-year-old East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld, said the judge speculated about the officer's state of mind and training, saying " I'm not sure this was justified.'"

Mariani said he believes he can be fair but wants the case to proceed without delay. He set a trial date of Feb. 26, 2019.

Rose's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officer and East Pittsburgh.