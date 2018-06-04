Attorney for victims tries to block release of child rapist

BOSTON (AP) — An attorney for victims is continuing to fight the release of a 70-year-old convicted child rapist.

Attorney Wendy Murphy blasted a decision by a Supreme Judicial Court judge Monday that clears the way for the release of Wayne Chapman, who was convicted in 1977.

Chapman has been civilly committed since his prison sentence ended in 2004. Two examiners recently concluded he's no longer "sexually dangerous."

Murphy, who appeared Monday at a press conference with a victim of Chapman's, says she filed a bid to block his release while she tries to convince the full court to review the matter.

Chapman's attorney says Chapman was deemed ready for release under a process dictated by law. He says Chapman is seeking a bed in a facility that can accommodate his medical needs.