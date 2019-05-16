Judge denies bail for Alaska man arrested on weapons charges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A judge has denied bail for an Alaska man being held on charges of illegally purchasing and manufacturing weapons.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Tuesday that 19-year-old Michael Graves will remain in custody in Anchorage.

Graves is charged with possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Prosecutors say Graves made homemade silencers and bought a device online that can convert a gun into an automatic weapon.

Authorities say Graves is too dangerous to release, even on 24-hour house arrest with a tracking monitor as requested by his attorney.

His attorney says investigators found no evidence Graves had ever hurt anyone.

The judge says the decision to deny bail was influenced by social media posts by Graves earlier this year that included violent rhetoric targeting minority groups.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com