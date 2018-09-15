Judge declines to free 1 of 2 charged in arts festival shots

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge has declined to release one of two men charged in a deadly shooting at a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey's capital city three months ago.

Defense attorney Christopher Olsen argued Friday for the release of Davone White, 27, pending his trial on aggravated assault and weapons charges in the June 17 shooting at the Art All Night festival in Trenton.

Olsen said his client, who hobbled into court with his arm in a sling, has "severe" injuries and "extensive nerve damage." He said White "can barely walk now" and "is not a danger to the community."

Superior Court Judge Anthony Massi, however, that White is accused of bringing a gun to a public art event attended by hundreds and may have fired it. He said White and the actions alleged were "clearly a danger."

Olsen vowed an appeal, saying after the hearing that his client maintains that he never fired a weapon and "It's his position he was shot from behind."

About 1,000 people were attending the Art All Night Trenton festival that showcases local art, music, food and films when shots rang. Authorities have said several neighborhood gangs had a dispute, and multiple suspects began shooting at each other, with police returning fire.

One suspect, 33-year-old Tahaij Wells, was killed. Another man, Amir Armstrong, 24, faces firearms and receiving stolen property charges.