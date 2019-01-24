Judge allows blood tests for trooper manslaughter case

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A judge has denied a motion to exclude blood tests as evidence in the trial of the man charged with causing a crash that killed a state trooper in 2016.

Prosecutors allege that David Njuguna was driving under the influence of marijuana on March 16, 2016, when his car struck Trooper Thomas Clardy's cruiser from behind on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton.

Clardy died at the scene, while Njugna was airlifted to an area hospital.

Prosecutors say Njuguna was going more than 80 mph when he hit the cruiser without braking. He faces multiple charges, including manslaughter.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Njuguna's lawyer contends the blood samples were not properly stored or tested by police.

A trial date has not been set.