Judge: Militant's statements may be used in Benghazi trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says statements made by a Libyan militant may be introduced when he stands trial next month in the 2012 Benghazi attacks.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled Monday that the interrogation of Mustafa al-Imam was conducted lawfully following his 2017 abduction in Libya.

Al-Imam's lawyers argued he had been suffering from mental trauma and seasickness when he agreed to speak to American officials aboard a Navy vessel.

Al-Imam is scheduled to stand trial May 6 in Washington on murder and terrorism-related charges.

He is the second militant to stand trial in the fiery assaults on the U.S. compounds that killed four Americans.

He originally faced just one count of providing support to terrorists but was charged with 16 additional counts last year.

His attorneys declined to comment.