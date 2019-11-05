Judge: 2 to stand trial in death of man stabbed, set on fire

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Two alleged gang members accused in the death of a man who was stabbed and set on fire while he was still alive will stand trial on numerous charges, including homicide and arson.

A judge issued the ruling Monday following a lengthy court hearing where Yzire Jenkins-Rowe and Miles Harper both appeared without lawyers. Northampton County prosecutors say both men were told to retain lawyers for the hearing but failed to do so.

The pair are charged in the April 2018 death of 18-year-old Tyrell Holmes of Bethlehem, whose smoldering body was found behind an apartment complex. A motive for the slaying has not been disclosed, but authorities indicated Monday that it may have stemmed from a drug-deal-turned-robbery.

An autopsy concluded that Holmes died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries as well as multiple stab wounds.