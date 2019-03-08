Jonesboro police fatally shoot man suspected in slaying

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was suspected in a killing last week in northeast Arkansas has been shot dead by police in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police say 46-year-old Rodney Fisher was shot by officers Thursday after he reportedly pointed a handgun at police who were investigating a report of suspected drug activity. Authorities say a property manager asked the officers to investigate whether people were trespassing in a vacant apartment.

Police say the officers then encountered Fisher, who authorities say was a suspect in the Feb. 28 killing of 44-year-old David Allen Marshall of Jonesboro. Authorities say the officers shot Fisher, and he died later Thursday at a hospital.

Agents with Arkansas State Police will investigate the shooting.