Jets rookie Herndon on DUI arrest: 'This is not who I am'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie tight end Chris Herndon says his arrest last weekend for driving while intoxicated does not reflect the person he is.

The fourth-round draft pick from Miami declined comment after practice Tuesday on details of the incident in which New Jersey State Police say Herndon crashed into another car on a New Jersey highway early last Saturday morning. He adds that the arrest is "not who I am."

The 22-year-old Herndon was arrested on suspicion of DWI and took a breathalyzer test at a nearby state police barracks. His blood-alcohol level was over New Jersey's limit of .08, according to State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele, though he didn't say what the level was.

Herndon was then charged with DWI and released, pending a court date in Rockaway Township. He also was given a summons for careless driving.

___

