Iowa woman gets prison for fatal hit-and-run crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run crash last year.

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that Ashley Pennington was sentenced Tuesday at the Linn County Courthouse. She had pleaded guilty in April to leaving the scene of a fatal accident and forgery. In exchange for her plea, other counts were dropped.

Prosecutors say Pennington was driving a stolen vehicle when she hit a motorcycle operated by 63-year-old Michael Olson on Oct. 15 in Cedar Rapids. Police say Pennington fled the scene on foot. Olson died three days later from his injuries.

