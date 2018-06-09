Iowa pharmacist gets probation in Medicaid billing case

EVANSDALE, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say a northeastern Iowa pharmacist has been given probation after pleading to a misdemeanor in a Medicaid billing fraud case.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 62-year-old Ric Foreman, who operated Evansdale Pharmacy, entered a plea to engaging in prohibited acts by selling expired medicine. In exchange for his plea, fraud and records-tampering charges against Foreman were dropped.

In a May 29 hearing, Foreman was granted a deferred judgment, which will remove the charge from his record if he completes a year of informal probation. He was also ordered to pay $630 in fines, surcharges and court costs and $10,211 in restitution to the state's Medicaid Fraud Unit.

Prosecutors say the pharmacy is in the process of being sold.

