Iowa man who shot up neighbor's house pleads guilty

STANWOOD, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man accused of shooting up his neighbor's house has pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors say 62-year-old Randolph High, of Stanwood, faces up to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced later. He remains in federal custody.

High was arrested in January after police say High's neighbor heard more than a dozen gunshots and discovered bullet holes in his vehicle, camper and home. Investigators say that while the victim was on the phone with police, High threatening to kill him.

Prosecutors say a search of High's home turned up magazines for firearms, numerous .22 caliber rounds and 71 expended shell casings.

State charges of attempted murder and other counts were dropped in lieu of the federal case.