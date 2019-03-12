Iowa man gets 6-month prison term for counterfeiting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A southwestern Iowa man has been sentenced to six months in prison for counterfeiting U.S. currency.

Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 26-year-old Alexander Sterling Potter Milledge was sentenced last week in Council Bluffs' federal courthouse.

Prosecutors say last March, Clarinda police were called to a convenience store for a fake bill. Police determined through surveillance video that Milledge had passed the counterfeit bill, and a search warrant was obtained for his home. Police say the search turned up numerous computers, printers, printer paper and approximately $35,000 in counterfeit bills in different stages of manufacturing.