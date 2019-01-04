Iowa man accused of child sex abuse, recording sex acts

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been accused of sexually abusing a woman and children and using his cellphone to record the acts.

The charges against Clinton resident Timothy Geerts include seven felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 40 felony counts of sexual abuse and dozens of misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

Clinton County court records say a woman who knows Geerts reported last week that she found the photos and videos on his cellphone. The court records say Geerts later acknowledged taking the photos and videos and his participation in many of the sexual acts shown. He also acknowledged recording people using a bathroom in his home.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.