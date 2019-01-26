Iowa State's hot shooting leads to 87-73 win over Ole Miss

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm talks to his bench during an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Oxford, Miss. (Bruce Newman/Star-Telegram via AP) Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm talks to his bench during an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Oxford, Miss. (Bruce Newman/Star-Telegram via AP) Photo: Bruce Newman, AP Photo: Bruce Newman, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Iowa State's hot shooting leads to 87-73 win over Ole Miss 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker scored 23 points, Lindell Wigginton had 18 and No. 24 Iowa State cruised over No. 20 Mississippi 87-73 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

Iowa State (15-5) put on an offensive show, making 13 straight shots during the second half to turn a tight game into a relatively easy victory. The Cyclones shot 69.1 percent from the field, including nearly 77 percent in the second half.

The 6-foot-4 Horton-Tucker, who leads all Big 12 freshmen in scoring, made 11 of 18 shots from the field and added eight rebounds and five assists.

Ole Miss (14-5) pulled within 43-42 on Terence Davis' tip-in early in the second half but never took the lead. The Rebels didn't shoot very well, connecting on just 36 percent of their shots from the field, but their biggest downfall was a nonexistent defense that provided the Cyclones with ample open shots.

Ole Miss was led by Breein Tyree, who finished with 22 points.

Iowa State jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the opening minutes. The Rebels missed their first eight shots from the field and fell behind by 12 points before pulling within 43-38 by halftime.

Tyree had 13 points before the break. Horton-Tucker scored 15 in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones bounced back from a close loss to Kansas earlier in the week and looked very much like a quality NCAA Tournament team. Iowa State was a little sloppy with turnovers, but it didn't matter because of the great shooting.

Ole Miss: The Rebels looked like one of the best teams in the SEC about 10 days ago, but they've regressed in losses to Alabama and now Iowa State. Ole Miss is still getting decent production out of its guards, but the lack of consistent post play is an issue. The Rebels have lost three of their last four.

UP NEXT

Iowa State returns home to host West Virginia on Wednesday.

Ole Miss goes on the road to face Florida on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP