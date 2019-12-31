Iowa Slaying-Charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — One of two men accused of killing a man in Cedar Rapids wants their trial moved out of Linn County.

Drew Wagner, 34, cited pretrial publicity in his request filed Sunday. The court records didn't say when a judge might rule on the change of venue.

Wagner and Drew Blahnik, 32, have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other crimes in the slaying of 31-year-old Christopher Bagley. He went missing from his home in Walker in December 2018. Investigators found his body buried in the backyard of a Cedar Rapids home in March.

Investigators have said Blahnik has confessed to stabbing Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.

The court records don't show that Blahnik also has requested that the trial be moved. The trial is scheduled to begin July 6.