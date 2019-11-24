Insanity defense planned in slayings of 2 women

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An insanity defense is planned in the trial of a woman accused of having killed her former landlord and another woman in a suburban Philadelphia home earlier this year.

Defense attorney Carrie Allman says 44-year-old Naseema Sami was experiencing symptoms of severe mental illness related to a delusional disorder, including “psychotic beliefs and intense paranoia” at the time of the March slayings in West Norriton Township.

Sami is charged with first- and third-degree murder and other counts in the deaths of 78-year-old Lila Frost and 68-year-old Lorraine Gigliello. Montgomery County prosecutors say Sami and her 6-year-old son were found under a bed.

A prosecutor says he plans to call witnesses “to disprove or discredit” the insanity defense. An evaluation earlier this year concluded Sami was competent to stand trial.