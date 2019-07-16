Inmate who served 28 years found innocent of murder

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A judge has freed an Oklahoma inmate who has served nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 killing, saying he did not commit the crime.

Corey Atchison was released Tuesday by Tulsa County District Judge Sharon Holmes who found "actual innocence" and said she believes a key prosecution witness was coerced.

Prosecutors immediately filed a notice of appeal of the ruling and former District Attorney Tim Harris, who prosecuted the case, has filed an affidavit denying he ever coerced a witness.

Atchison maintained his innocence and said following the ruling that he doesn't know what to do now because his only goal has been to be free.

Atchison was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of James Lane in Tulsa in 1990.