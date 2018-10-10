Inmate sentenced for possessing child porn in federal prison

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A federal prison inmate already serving time for trafficking in child pornography has been sentenced to another term of more than 13 years for possessing child sex abuse videos inside the prison.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say Jordan Allen received a 160-month sentence Wednesday. The 31-year-old Plain City, Ohio man had pleaded guilty in April and also admitted distributing child porn to another inmate.

Prosecutors say Allen was among several Fort Dix inmates who used contraband cellphones and removable storage cards to share child porn. Six other inmates have pleaded guilty, while charges are pending against another man.

Allen admitted having memory card that contained 577 images and 340 videos of children being sexually abused, including sadistic and masochistic sexual conduct involving infants and toddlers.