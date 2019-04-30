Inmate in Park County jail dies

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming authorities are investigating the death of a 45-year-old inmate at the Park County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

The Park County Sheriff's Office says Robert Henry Jackson, of Cody, was found about 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the shower area by other inmates. He was unresponsive.

The Cody Enterprise reports that Jackson was taken to Cody Regional Hospital and then transported to the Billings Clinic Hospital where he died Monday afternoon.

Jackson was detained on charges of stealing 34 guns from a local woman in December. He was arrested April 11 and had been in the jail since.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

___

Information from: The Cody Enterprise, http://www.codyenterprise.com