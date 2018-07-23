Inmate gets only 1 hour of freedom after escape

REMBERT, S.C. (AP) — Corrections officials in South Carolina say they captured an inmate about an hour after he escaped from a prison.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a Twitter message that 24-year-old Brandon Jones escaped from the Wateree Correctional Institution early Monday. The agency said Jones was captured about an hour later.

Jones had been convicted of grand larceny and burglary.

The prison agency did not say how Jones escaped or where he was captured.

The Wateree Correctional Institution is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Columbia.