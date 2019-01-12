Inmate found dead in Pueblo County jail cell

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a 58-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at the Pueblo County jail.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports detention officers were serving food Wednesday morning when they discovered Mauro Hernandez unresponsive in his bed. Deputies and medical staff were unable to revive the man.

Hernandez was arrested after allegedly shooting his ex-wife and one of her friends at a home in November 2016 before shooting himself in the backyard.

The Pueblo County coroner's office is working with the sheriff's office to investigate Hernandez's death.

No other information was released.

