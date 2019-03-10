Inmate found dead at Corcoran state prison

CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — A prison inmate in Corcoran has been found dead and his cellmate has been named the suspected killer.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the 44-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell during security checks Saturday morning. Department spokeswoman Vicky Waters said officials identified 31-year-old Jaime Osuna as the suspect and placed him in solitary confinement.

Osuna was a serving life sentence for the 2011 killing and torture of a Bakersfield woman whose body was found in a motel room. He pleaded guilty to murder to avoid the death penalty.

The dead inmate has not been identified. He was serving a life-with-parole sentence after being convicted in Los Angeles County for second-degree murder with the use of a firearm.