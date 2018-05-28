Infant dies, parents held in abuse case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials say an infant brought to a Hartford hospital with severe injuries has died.

The Hartford Courant reports a 6-week old girl whose parents were arrested last week has died at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

Twenty-year-old Ashley Rivera-Perez and 23-year-old Edwin Babilonia are charged Friday with first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. Police say additional charges could be filed.

Bail was set for $500,000 for Rivera-Perez, and $750,000 for Babilonia, who are also under mental health watch in jail.

The baby was brought to the hospital Thursday. Rivera-Perez says Babilonia dropped the child the night before.

Hospital staffer alerted the police that an infant had come in with cranial bleeding, bruising and rib fractures.

Babilonia's attorney says he maintains anything that happened was an accident. An attorney for Rivera-Perez could not be identified.

