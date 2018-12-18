Indonesian defendant suffers setback in Kim murder trial

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — An Indonesian woman due to begin her defense next month in her trial for the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother suffered a setback when a judge rejected her bid to secure statements given by seven witnesses.

Gooi Soon Seng, the lawyer for Siti Aisyah, says the defense will appeal the ruling that the statements were privileged. He said Tuesday that the statements were crucial because most of the witnesses were unreachable.

In August, the High Court found there was enough evidence to infer Aisyah and her Vietnamese co-defendant, Doan Thi Huong, along with four missing North Korean suspects, conspired to kill Kim Jong Nam.

Aisyah was due to begin her defense Jan. 7, but Gooi said it will now be delayed pending the appeal.