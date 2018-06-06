Indictment: Message parlors were fronts for prostitution

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal indictments say massage parlors in Topeka, Lawrence and Salina generated millions of dollars from prostitution.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday in a news release that the indictments name four operators — Lian Hua Li, Ma Li Vanskike, Weiling Nielsen and Erik Nielsen — along with a worker, Michael Mills. The Wichita Eagle reports that they were charged separately with several counts, including conspiracy, racketeering, money laundering and bank fraud.

Mills is accused of transporting female sex workers from an airport to massage parlors. Prosecutors say he also assisted Li with laundering cash from prostitution. The indictments say money was laundered through casinos in Kansas and Missouri.

The bank fraud charges carry the largest penalties upon conviction: up to 30 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com