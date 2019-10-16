Indiana woman's trial for 3 bus stop deaths gets underway

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Alyssa Shepherd, an Indiana woman accused of killing three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus. Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash in Rochester, Ind., about 100 miles north of Indianapolis.

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — Testimony is underway in the trial of an Indiana woman who allegedly killed three children by striking them with a pickup truck as they crossed a two-lane state highway to board a school bus.

Twenty-four-year-old Alyssa Shepherd faces three counts of reckless homicide and other charges in the Oct. 30, 2018, crash.

Her trial began Wednesday, a day after jurors were chosen in northern Indiana's Fulton County. The first person testifying was the mother of 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl.

All three died in the crash , which also badly injured a fourth child.

WSBT-TV reports Brittany Stahl described hearing screams and then running to her fatally injured children at the crash scene in Rochester, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.