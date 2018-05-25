Indiana woman charged after daughter shot at Illinois party

LANSING, Ill. (AP) — An Indiana woman has been charged after police say she accidentally shot her 5-year-old daughter during a party at a suburban Chicago home.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Andrea Cunningham-Ellis of Griffith turned herself in to Lansing police on Tuesday. Police say she arrived with her attorney and refused to answer questions about the April 2 shooting.

Cunningham-Ellis is charged with one felony count of reckless conduct. She was scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing Friday.

Police say Cunningham-Ellis was handling a gun during the party when it went off. A shot struck her daughter, who was sleeping.

The girl was taken to a Munster hospital and later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago. She's since ben released and is recovering from her injuries.