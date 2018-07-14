Indiana suspect in Minnesota slaying captured in Michigan

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a northern Indiana man sought in the slaying of a woman in Minnesota has been captured at a Michigan campground.

Michigan State Police say 40-year-old Daniel Lynn of South Bend was captured Friday by federal and state fugitive teams at a campground near Edwardsburg, Michigan, about 15 miles northeast of South Bend.

He was wanted in connection with the slaying of 28-year-old Christina Woods of South Bend, whose remains were discovered July 2 in a shallow grave on property owned by a relative of Lynn in northern Minnesota's Beatty Township.

Police say Lynn is jailed pending extradition to Minnesota, where he faces a second degree murder charge.

Lynn's wife, 28-year-old Brooke Taylor, also is jailed, charged with harboring a fugitive. Authorities say Woods and Taylor were good friends.