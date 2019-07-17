Indiana prosecutor resigns after domestic abuse sentencing

GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis prosecutor has resigned from the elected post after avoiding jail time in a domestic abuse case.

Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper apologized in a Hancock County courtroom Wednesday before a special judge sentenced him to 540 days of probation.

Cooper pleaded guilty in April to felony charges of criminal confinement, identity deception and official misconduct and misdemeanor domestic battery.

He was sentenced after his plea was officially entered Wednesday.

Cooper then resigned from the post he'd held since 2009. Indiana law requires the removal of elected officials who plead guilty to a felony.

Court records say a woman identified as Cooper's fiance ran to a neighbor's Trafalgar home in March with a swollen right eye. She said Cooper had hit her and wouldn't let her leave.