Indiana man faces at least 205 years in the killings of 4

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man who admitted killing four people, including his unborn child, is facing a prison sentence of at least 205 years in the slayings.

Twenty-three-year-old Marcus Dansby pleaded guilty to four counts of murder in May after prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty if he admitted to the September 2016 killings.

The Journal Gazette reports that Dansby's sentencing hearing was scheduled to begin Thursday in Allen County and last two days. He faces a prison sentence of up to 320 years and at least 205 years.

Dansby admitted carrying out the shooting and stabbing deaths of 18-year-old Traeven Harris, 37-year-old Consuela Arrington, 18-year-old Dajahiona Arrington and the near-term fetus she was carrying.

A 14-year-old girl was also shot and stabbed but survived.

___

Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net