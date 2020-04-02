Indiana man arrested in Illinois in disabled man's shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has been arrested in Illinois on charges alleging that he shot and wounded a disabled man who had been sheltering his ex-girlfriend since a stabbing.

Gregory Vaughn Jr. of Fort Wayne was arrested Wednesday in Waukegan, Illinois, by U.S. marshals and will be extradited to Indiana to face charges in the March shooting in the northeastern Indiana city.

Vaughn, 32, was charged Wednesday in Allen County with attempted murder and theft of a firearm, The Journal Gazette reported.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Vaughn shot a man seven times on March 3, seriously wounding him, because he was angry that the victim had allowed Vaughn’s ex-girlfriend — a mother of four — to stay with him.

The shooting victim told police he was picking up her children from a school bus drop point at an apartment complex when he saw Vaughn approaching his car. The man said he was trapped in his car because he cannot use his legs due to paralysis and uses a wheelchair.

Vaughn’s ex-girlfriend told police she had been hiding from Vaughn with the shooting victim after Vaughn had stabbed her on March 2.

Online court documents do not list an attorney for Vaughn who could speak on his behalf.