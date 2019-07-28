Indiana family celebrates dog's return 6 months after theft

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana family is celebrating their dog's return, nearly six months after the beloved pet was stolen from their yard.

Josephine Lopez filed a police report but had little hope of seeing Zino, a Maltese mix, after the dog was taken from her East Chicago yard in February. But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Zino was recently found on the streets of St. Cloud, Minnesota, some 500 miles (800 kilometers) away.

Zino's microchip provided authorities with the information needed to contact Lopez. A dog rescue group helped fly Zino home. The canine was reunited Thursday with Lopez and her family at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

Lopez says they're elated that "our fur baby made it through" to return home.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com