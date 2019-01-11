Indiana attorney general accuser seeks easier removal path

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana legislator who says she was groped at a bar by state Attorney General Curtis Hill wants to make it easier to remove some state officeholders.

Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon of Munster announced Friday a bill proposing a 12-member oversight commission with the power to oust the attorney general for sexual misconduct. She also wants to prohibit elected officials from using public money defending lawsuits alleging sexual assault, harassment or discrimination.

A special prosecutor declined in October to pursue any criminal charges against Hill, despite a state report that witnesses said the Republican attorney general inappropriately touched Candelaria Reardon and three female legislative staffers during a March party at an Indianapolis bar.

Hill has denied the allegations. His office didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.