Indiana archdiocese preps list of priests accused of abuse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Catholic archbishop plans to publicly release the names of all the priests in his diocese who've faced substantiated allegations of child sexual abuse.

Wednesday's announcement by Archbishop Charles Thompson followed the Indianapolis Archdiocese's announcement that it's suspended a 79-year-old priest accused of abusing a child.

The archdiocese says the Rev. John Maung allegedly abused someone as a child decades ago.

Maung, who denies the allegations, retired in 2009 but continued assisting at archdiocese parishes. He's now suspended and barred from all public ministry pending an investigation.

Thompson says a review board will help compile a list for public release of all priests, living and dead, "with a substantiated claim of sexual abuse against a child or minor."

The archdiocese urges anyone abused by clergy to report that abuse.