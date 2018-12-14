Indiana DB Jamar Johnson accused of resisting arrest

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana freshman defensive back Jamar Johnson faces a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement following his arrest on campus.

Indiana police spokesman Lt. Kevin Lauerman says officers patrolling the Sembower Recreation Sports Fields Complex detected the odor of marijuana Thursday night and saw two people nearby. One of the individuals ran away before returning and Johnson was arrested. He was released late Thursday from the Monroe County Jail.

IU Athletics acknowledged Johnson's arrest in a statement saying the department "will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants."

The 6-foot-1 Florida native picked off his first career pass in a Sept. 29 win at Rutgers. He finished the year with two tackles and one pass breakup. Indiana (5-7, 2-7 Big Ten) lost six of its final seven games, falling one win short of the postseason.

